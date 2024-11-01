Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Up 6.1% in October

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $25.39. 1,093,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,211. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

