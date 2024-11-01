Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,836,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,397. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.28 and a 52 week high of $524.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

