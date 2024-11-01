Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9,381.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,826 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 2.9% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,630,672 shares of company stock valued at $110,992,440. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $71.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

