Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Increased by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 3.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $71.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $64.89. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,630,672 shares of company stock worth $110,992,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.