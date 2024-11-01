Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 0.4 %

AEBZY opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Get Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi alerts:

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.