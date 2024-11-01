Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 0.4 %
AEBZY opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.