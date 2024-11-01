Analysts Offer Predictions for Brown & Brown Q1 Earnings

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $107.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.