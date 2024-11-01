Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE: CP) in the last few weeks:

10/28/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

10/24/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

10/24/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $94.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $91.98 to $91.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,704. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $11,810,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 272.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

