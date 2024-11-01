Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Price Target at C$17.35

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.35.

FRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

TSE FRU opened at C$13.73 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.50 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 46.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

