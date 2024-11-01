Analysts Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Price Target at C$36.13

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOA. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NOA stock opened at C$27.15 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$22.68 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$725.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$276.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.61 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. In other news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.70 per share, with a total value of C$165,900.00. Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

