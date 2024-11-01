AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Short Interest Up 6.2% in October

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,880,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 20,600,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

NASDAQ APP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.92. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $174.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,490.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in AppLovin by 50.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

