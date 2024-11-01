Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
APTO stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
