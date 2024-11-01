Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

APTO stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

About Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:APTO Free Report ) (TSE:APS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.