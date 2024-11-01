Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 5th

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, November 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 4th.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,807,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AQMS shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aqua Metals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 85,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

