ARAW (ARAW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $67.45

ARAW (ARAW) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. One ARAW coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $67.45 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject.

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

