Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $147,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,738.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $45,075.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Michael Raab sold 3,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $18,210.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $196,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $46,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Raab sold 32,225 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $188,838.50.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Raab sold 1,229 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $7,017.59.

Ardelyx stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ardelyx by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,995 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $16,020,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

