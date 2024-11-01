Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $80.30 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $80.30 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00035897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011307 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

