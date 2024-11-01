Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

ARCC opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.