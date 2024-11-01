argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $620.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on argenx from $533.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.22.

Get argenx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARGX

argenx Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $10.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $597.08. 73,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,332. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $598.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $536.55 and a 200 day moving average of $463.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of -670.59 and a beta of 0.63.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in argenx by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in argenx by 51.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of argenx by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.