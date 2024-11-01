Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $6.15-6.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.150-6.250 EPS.

Shares of AWI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.88. 28,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.73 and a fifty-two week high of $143.07. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average is $122.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

