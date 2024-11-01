Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.420-1.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.150-6.250 EPS.

NYSE AWI traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,894. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.62 and its 200-day moving average is $122.52. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $77.73 and a one year high of $143.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

AWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

