Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q4 guidance to $2.48-2.68 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.480-2.680 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.93. 312,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.16. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.