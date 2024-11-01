ASD Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.11 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. ASD has a market capitalization of $22.11 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03371386 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $923,140.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

