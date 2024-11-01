ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 391 ($5.07).

Several research firms have recently commented on ASC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.35) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut ASOS to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.89) to GBX 290 ($3.76) in a report on Monday, September 9th.

ASC stock opened at GBX 357.40 ($4.63) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 405.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 375.97. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328.84 ($4.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 453.80 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £425.70 million, a PE ratio of -179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

