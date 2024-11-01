Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.