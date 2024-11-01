Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Performance
NYSE:MDT opened at $89.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Top 3 REIT Picks for 2025: High Yields and Rising Earnings Ahead
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs With Strong Growth Projections
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Chip Stocks Expected to See Accelerating Sales Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.