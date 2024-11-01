Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

