Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,021 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

