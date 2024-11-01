Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 95 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,203,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $162.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $99.37 and a 1-year high of $167.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

