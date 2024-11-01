AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of AZNCF stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.98. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

