ATB Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Veren (TSE:VRN) Stock Price

Veren (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by ATB Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veren from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Veren from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Veren from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Veren from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.89.

Get Veren alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRN

Veren Stock Down 4.2 %

About Veren

Veren stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,408,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,214. Veren has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$12.67.

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.