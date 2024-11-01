ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

