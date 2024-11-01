ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.41 and traded as low as $29.60. ATS shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 105,317 shares traded.
ATS Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.
About ATS
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
