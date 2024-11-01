Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 30,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 94,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Aurion Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$98.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 9.60.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aurion Resources

About Aurion Resources

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 260,001 shares of company stock valued at $135,801 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

