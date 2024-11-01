AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 5,869 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 591.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,243.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $176.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.41.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

