AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $2,395,407 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $162.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

