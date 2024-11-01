AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $1.89 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,661 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after buying an additional 1,339,458 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,218,000 after buying an additional 965,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 111.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,963,000 after buying an additional 866,530 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.