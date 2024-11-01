AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 106.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,678 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 26,092 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after buying an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $443,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 17.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 518,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.09.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

