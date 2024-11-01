AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 42,942 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,084,834.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,988,916.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 42,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,084,834.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,988,916.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,879,269 shares of company stock valued at $83,386,415. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

IOT stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

