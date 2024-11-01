AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Moderna by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,184 shares of company stock valued at $238,531. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.65.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

