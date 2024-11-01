AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 9,959 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Textron by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Textron by 6.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,809,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Textron by 579.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 259.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $80.45 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.76%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

