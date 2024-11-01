Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 10% – Here’s Why

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 308,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 185,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$26.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

