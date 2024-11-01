Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 244.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avangrid by 163.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Trading Down 0.1 %

AGR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.67. 52,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

