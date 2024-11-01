Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.0 million-$688.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.2 million.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
