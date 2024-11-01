Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Avient had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 620,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.10%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

