Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.90 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.90), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 230.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.78 EPS.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $11.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,176. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.13. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $204.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.90.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.63.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.