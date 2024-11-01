Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $58.07 and last traded at $57.09, with a volume of 42392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avnet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,918,000 after acquiring an additional 519,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,922,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,690,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,525,000 after purchasing an additional 42,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 34.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,713,000 after purchasing an additional 475,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Down 6.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.