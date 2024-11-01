AvocadoCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124,139.39 (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $124,139.39 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1,011.63 or 0.01453499 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

