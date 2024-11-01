Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

