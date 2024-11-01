AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Update

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,400 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 665,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Get AXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXT

AXT Price Performance

AXT stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 125.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.