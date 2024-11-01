AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 139.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Get AXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXTI

AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 983,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.23. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AXT by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.