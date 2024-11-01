Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $354.72 million and approximately $21.01 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001404 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,278,825,683,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,278,825,683,584 with 156,023,738,341,348,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $20,175,856.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

