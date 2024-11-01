Baird R W Downgrades Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Hold

Baird R W downgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird lowered Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $75.51 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 18.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $273,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,378.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,409 shares of company stock worth $4,483,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 65,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Blackbaud by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

